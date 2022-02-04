WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU seeks more Azeri gas amid tight Russian supplies
European Union Energy Commissioner says the EU is hoping for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline to boost gas exports to Europe from Azerbaijan.
EU seeks more Azeri gas amid tight Russian supplies
TAP transported more than 8.1 billion cubic metres of gas from Azerbaijan into Europe last year, of which 6.8 bcm total had been carried into Italy. / Reuters
February 4, 2022

Europe has grappled with high energy bills and tight deliveries from Russia, its main supplier of fuel, which has been at loggerheads with the West over Ukraine. 

The European Union is seeking more natural gas from Azerbaijan, an EU official said on Friday. 

However, Azerbaijan's ability to produce and export more fuel is limited.

European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson has travelled to energy-rich Azerbaijan amid Europe's efforts to secure gas from various sources other than Russia and draw up contingency plans in case of disruptions to gas supply.

Escalating tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine have raised concerns about Russian gas flows to Europe, prompting the European Commission and the United States to investigate alternatives.

READ MORE:Will the West target Nord Stream 2 to cut German dependence on Russian gas?

Exporting capacity

Recommended

Simson told a news briefing in the Azeri capital of Baku, that the EU is hoping for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to boost gas exports to Europe from Azerbaijan.

She said the EU was hoping for TAP to increase its exporting capacity to 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year from around 8 bcm now.

TAP transported more than 8.1 billion cubic metres of gas from Azerbaijan into Europe last year, of which 6.8 bcm total had been carried into Italy.

It is the final leg of a $40 billion project named the Southern Gas Corridor.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday the country exported 19 bcm of gas last year, including 8.5 bcm to Turkiye. The rest was shipped to Italy, Georgia, Greece and Bulgaria. 

READ MORE:IEA blames Russia for undermining European gas supply

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon