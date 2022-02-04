Pakistan troops have battled separatists in Balochistan province for a third day, with a security official saying militants timed their assaults to derail Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China.

Late Wednesday militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) staged twin assaults on army posts in the Naushki and Panjgur districts of Balochistan, killing seven troops, according to the Pakistan military.

The Naushki assault was quashed on Thursday, but a senior security official said Friday an operation is still underway in Panjgur.

At least 13 separatist militants have been killed so far.

Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to discuss The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during his visit and the attack was carried out to raise questions "about the security situation", the official said.

"The attacks were aimed at sabotaging the visit," he added.

The BLA says it has killed 170 Pakistan soldiers in the twin assaults, a claim authorities dismissed as "totally false".

On Friday the BLA said it still held a security camp in Panjgur, 40 hours after the initial assault.

But the Pakistan security official insisted the situation was "well under control", and that the ongoing operation was only "to hunt down the remnants" from the attack.