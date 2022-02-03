WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia 'supports' US anti-terror efforts in Syria
Moscow says it is "ready to cooperate with all interested countries in the interests of establishing a joint effective response to this common threat (terrorism)."
Russia 'supports' US anti-terror efforts in Syria
The leader died when he blew himself and family members up during the raid, President Joe Biden said. / AA
February 3, 2022

Russia has said it supports the anti-terrorism stance of the United States after a Daesh leader was killed in an American raid, in a rare conciliatory gesture amid heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine. 

"We support the efforts of other countries, including members of the US-led international coalition, in the anti-terrorist direction," Moscow's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, while also calling for a "thorough investigation" should civilian casualties in the US raid be confirmed. 

President Joe Biden said a global "terrorist threat" was removed when the head of Daesh blew himself up after US special forces swooped down on his Syrian hideout in an "incredibly challenging" nighttime helicopter raid.

READ MORE:US kills top Daesh leader and over a dozen civilians in Syria

'Ready to cooperate'

The death of Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi is the biggest setback to Daesh since his predecessor, the better-known Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, was killed in a US commando raid in the same Syrian region of Idlib in 2019.

The leader died when he blew himself and family members up during the raid, President Joe Biden said, dealing a blow to the terrorist group's efforts to reorganize as a guerrilla force after losing large swathes of territory.

Recommended

Moscow said it was "ready to cooperate with all interested countries in the interests of establishing a joint effective response to this common threat (terrorism)."

It said Russia had "made a decisive contribution" to fighting terrorism in Syria. 

The Russian army intervened in the Syrian civil war on the side of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Tensions between Moscow and the West have skyrocketed in recent weeks, with Washington accusing the Kremlin of planning an invasion of Ukraine. 

READ MORE:In Syria, the US needs to address the roots of Daesh, not the symptoms

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?