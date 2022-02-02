Popular mobile game PUBG again faces calls to be banned after a 14-year-old gaming addict shot dead his mother and three siblings in the Pakistani city of Lahore last month.

The boy told investigators he thought his family members would come back to life like the game’s characters who resurrect or spawn back after being eliminated during play. His mother often scolded him for spending hours on the game.

This week, Pakistan police asked the government to ban PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds). Internet service providers temporarily prohibited it in Pakistan in 2020 after three teenage suicides were traced to the game.

Suicides and deaths linked to PUBG have rattled authorities in neighbouring India as well. PUBG is a multiplayer battle royale game in which solo players or teams are parachuted onto an island where they fight to the last man standing.

“For players like me, PUBG is all about competition. It’s a test of our skills to see who gets to survive. The thrill of being on the top of 100 other people keeps you going,” said Taimur Zia, 24, who has played PUBG and similar video game Fortnite for years.

“This boy who killed his family was probably messed up. Yes, when we play, we play for six hours straight. A video game becomes kind of an escape, something to avoid socialising. But that doesn’t mean we are crazy.”

PUBG, owned by a South Korean company Krafton, was launched in late 2017. Within months it shot up the charts becoming one of the most downloaded games in the world.

The Lahore familicide occured around the time PUBG Mobile marked its first anniversary since installing dedicated servers to boost gaming speed for Pakistani users.

The company has aggressively marketed in Pakistan, hiring singer-musician Asim Azhar as its brand ambassador and collaborating with cricketing legend Shoaib Akhter on promotional campaigns.

PUBG has become one of the leading video games played in Pakistan, said Moazzam Kamran, business director at GameRED, a gaming service company.

“Though there is no specific data that identifies the number of active users in Pakistan, growing PUBG tournaments in Pakistan and corporate integration validate its popularity,” he told TRT World.

India is a major market for PUBG, which has become the highest grossing mobile video game in the world.

But the slew of negative reports pushed New Delhi to temporarily ban it two years ago.

There’s no shortage of depressing incidents traced to the game: in one instance a young man in Madhya Pradesh state mistakenly drank acid while he was engrossed in PUBG, in another a train ran over two friends as they were sitting on the tracks shooting virtual opponents, and a boy took his life when his parents refused to buy him a new smartphone.

Besides Pakistan and India, a number of countries including Bangladesh, Jordan and Nepal have imposed restrictions on PUBG in recent years.