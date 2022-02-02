Investments in some gas and nuclear power plants are set to be labelled as sustainable under new rules proposed by the European Commission.

The plan was announced on Wednesday after Brussels took more than a year to decide if gas and nuclear energy should count as green investments in the EU's taxonomy.

The union's taxonomy constitutes a rulebook to guide investments to help raise the massive amounts of private capital needed to meet EU climate change targets.

With these rules, gas power plants would be labelled green this decade if they met an emissions limit of 270g of CO2 equivalent per kWh, or have annual emissions below 550kg CO2e per kW over 20 years.

Green EU lawmakers said on Wednesday they would campaign for the 353 votes needed to block the proposal, and already had roughly 250.

EU countries and the European Parliament have four months to potentially block the rules, which could be done by a super-majority of 20 out of the 27 EU countries - a threshold seen as unlikely - or a majority of lawmakers.

'Greenwashing'