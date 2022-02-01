The United States has made clear to Sudan's military leaders that Washington is prepared to impose additional costs if violence against protesters continues.

US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee spoke to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

She said that the United States is reviewing the full range of traditional and non-traditional tools at its disposal to reduce funds available to Sudan's military leadership and isolate its military-controlled companies.

"I have made clear publicly and privately that violence against peaceful protesters perpetrated by security services since October 25 must end," Phee said.

Washington is also looking at tools to increase the reputational risk for those that choose to continue to engage in "business-as-usual" with Sudanese security services, Phee said.

