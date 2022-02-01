In many ways, it is incredible how the standard news cycle works and in a manner that seems to blight much of its audience with a collective amnesia.

Like a theatrical production, a good news story usually covers an isolated event with main characters, protagonists and antagonists. Depending on the political leanings of the organisation covering the story, the event is picked apart by commentators, many of whom are genuine experts but have mere minutes to explain a complicated event in isolation of its broader context.

In modern Iraq, no story and no “main character” elicits as much collective amnesia in the media – even amongst those who ought to know better – than the saga of the Shia cleric, militia commander, and newly anointed political leader that is Muqtada al Sadr.

Scourge, not a saviour

It is not uncommon these days to see reports and analytical pieces describing Sadr as the United States’ “best hope” in Iraq. He is also described as an “Iraqi nationalist,” and as the man who may finally “break Iran’s grip” on Iraqi politics. It is almost laughable in its naivete, or a more cynical interpretation might suggest that it was intentional obfuscation to polish Sadr’s image.

Of course, and as any Iraqi or legitimate expert will tell you, Sadr was once deemed a “firebrand,” a “radical,” and his militia even “terrorists” by not only the mainstream press, but also the governments of both the United States and its Iraqi client state. It was not uncommon to see these phrases bandied about the media, and for good reason.

Sadr and his men were closely linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force. These relations were cultivated when Sadr was sheltered by Iran after his father, Grand Ayatollah Muhammad al Sadr, and two of his brothers were shot by unknown assassins in Najaf in 1999.

Early in the American-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, Sadr launched his Jaysh al Mahdi militia, better known as the Mahdi Army in English, with extensive Iranian backing.

Sadr’s militia was renowned for its use of sectarian violence, kidnapping Sunnis off the street for no other reason than their faith, and either ransoming them back to their families or, as often occurred, torturing them to death even after the ransom was paid.

Two of his top lieutenants, Qais al Khazali and Akram al Kaabi, later established their own offshoot militias called Asaib Ahl al Haq and Harakat Hezbollah al Nujaba respectively. Khazali was arrested by British special forces and the transcripts of his interrogation reports have since been declassified in which, among other things, he admits to the brutal sectarian tactics he employed along with his former master and even offered to collaborate with the US-led coalition.

At the height of the sectarian violence in 2006, which was spearheaded by the likes of Sadr, Shia death squads were responsible for the lion’s share of a horrifyingly immense 655,000 deaths.