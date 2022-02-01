The United States has received a written follow-up from Russia after Washington submitted written responses last week to Moscow's demands in their standoff over Ukraine, a State Department spokesperson has said.

"We can confirm we received a written follow-up from Russia. It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we'll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response," the spokesperson said on Monday.

"We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our allies and partners, including Ukraine," the spokesperson added.

The Russian response comes as the Biden administration continues to press the Kremlin to deescalate a growing crisis on the Ukraine border, where some 100,000 Russian troops have massed. Russia denies it is planning to attack Ukraine.

It demands pledges that Ukraine will never join NATO, a halt to the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders and a rollback of the alliance's forces from Eastern Europe. NATO and the US call those non-starters.

Harsh words exchanged at UN

Earlier on Monday, Russia accused the West of "whipping up tensions" and said the US had brought "pure Nazis" to power in Kiev as the UN Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbour.

"You are almost pulling for this," Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said, looking at US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

"You want it to happen. You're waiting for it to happen as if you want to make your words become a reality."

Thomas-Greenfield shot back that Russia's growing military force of more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine's borders was "the largest mobilisation" in Europe in decades, adding that there has been a spike in cyberattacks and Russian disinformation.

"And they are attempting, without any factual basis, to paint Ukraine and Western countries as the aggressors to fabricate a pretext for the attack," she said.