Russia has failed to keep a UN Security Council session on the Ukraine crisis behind closed doors, which provides the United States and other members with a public forum to criticise Moscow for its troop buildup.

China joined Russia in voting against a public session, while India, Gabon and Kenya abstained and the remaining 10 members supported keeping the meeting open.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia urged the 15-member body to oppose opening the session, denouncing what he called "megaphone diplomacy."

