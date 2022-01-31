WORLD
4 MIN READ
Myanmar security arrest dozens ahead of protests
Arrests followed official warnings that anyone taking part in silent strikes would be liable to prosecution on at least four counts, including under the Counterterrorism Law.
Myanmar security arrest dozens ahead of protests
The detainees, in the cities of Yangon, Mandalay and Myawaddy, include shopkeepers, restaurant owners, a doctor, a make-up artist, a mobile phone repair shop owner and an astrologer. / Reuters
January 31, 2022

Security forces in Myanmar have arrested dozens of people in a preemptive move to suppress plans for a nationwide strike on the one-year anniversary of the army’s seizure of power. 

Opponents of military rule in the country have called for a “Silent Strike” on Tuesday that is intended to empty the streets of Myanmar's cities and towns by having people stay home and businesses shut their doors from 10 am to 4 pm. 

One of the planned follow-up protests will then switch tactics by calling on supporters to make noise by banging pots and pans, or honking horns.

The military’s February 1, 2021 takeover ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party was about to begin a second five-year term in office after winning a landslide victory in the previous year's November election.

At least 58 people have been arrested since last week after posting notices on Facebook that their shops and businesses would be closed on Tuesday, according to reports in the state-run Myanma Alinn Daily newspaper. 

The detainees, in the cities of Yangon, Mandalay and Myawaddy, include shopkeepers, restaurant owners, a doctor, a make-up artist, a mobile phone repair shop owner and an astrologer.

Their arrests followed official warnings that anyone taking part in the strike would be liable to prosecution on at least four counts — including under the Counterterrorism Law — with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and the possible confiscation of their property.

READ MORE: UN urges more pressure on Myanmar junta to cease violence

Recommended

'Silent strikes'

The crackdown was confirmed by friends and family of some of the targets, including the SIP Café Club from Mandalay.

“The (Facebook) page announced it would be closed on February1 by using the words ‘Silent Strike’, and the café was confiscated,” one of its workers told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he feared reprisal from the authorities.

Two previous “Silent strikes” last year, in March and on Human Rights Day in December, appeared to enjoy popular support despite intimidation by the authorities, which in some cases did not allow the participating shops to reopen until a week later.

The government’s warnings pose a dilemma for ethnic Chinese business owners, as Tuesday falls during the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, when many would close their shops for the holiday.

Widespread nonviolent demonstrations followed the army's takeover in 2021, but after protests were put down with lethal force, armed resistance began. Some 1,500 civilians have died but the government has been unable to suppress an insurgency that is active in both urban and rural areas.

READ MORE: Myanmar has all ingredients for civil war: ASEAN chair

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China