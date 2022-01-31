Russia's army admiral stationed in Syria, Oleg Zhuravlyov, recently warned that the ports of Latakia and Tartus were likely to be attacked by armed groups from the opposition-held Idlib province, citing an intelligence report shared by the Syrian regime.

Russian forces had earlier come up with similar panic-inducing statements saying that the Mediterranean harbours on the Syrian side were susceptible to underwater bombings.

In light of these statements, the command of the Russian Khmeimim Air Base organised a 24-hour patrol of the Latakia port and its surrounding areas.

According to some reports, forces loyal to the Syrian regime are also involved in the patrols. And the movement of the units will be monitored by Russian Air Force drones, according to Zhuravlyov.

Russian patrolling coincided, however, with Israeli missile attacks targeting areas near the port of Latakia. For the first time in the history of the civil armed conflict in Syria, the Israeli army began striking in close proximity to Russian military bases.

In a show of strength, Russia responded with a joint military exercise alongside Assad's forces close to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. In the first event of this kind, Russian Air Force and Assad's fighter jets flew along the Golan Heights, covering its southern borders, along the Euphrates River, all the way up to northern Syria. The Russian side reportedly deployed Su-34 and Su-35 fighters and A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

Exercise season

A few weeks before the Israeli missile attacks unnerved Russia, Moscow conducted military exercises with the Syrian regime's air defence unit. The exercises included aerial and ground drills to counter enemy aviation and the use of Soviet-Russian Strela-2, shoulder-fired, surface-to-air missiles.

Meanwhile, in southern Syria, there was a complex tactical exercise led by the Russian military in which they practised a scenario similar to the one that took place during the opposition uprising in the Daraa province last year, when rebel forces took over a village.

Alexei Zakharov, a representative of the Russian troops in Syria, recreated the scenario for training purposes, using simulated enemy fighters and dummy fortifications of their positions.

The Russian instructors then used the Syrian regime fighters as a tactical group and mixed tactical group, and deployed a mixed artillery group along with multiple rocket launchers, a battery of mortars, and tank units.