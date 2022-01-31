WORLD
Syria regime intercepts 'Israeli missile barrage' over Damascus
Latest Israeli attack targeting the vicinity of the Syrian capital caused some material damage, regime media says.
Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in war-ravaged Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. / TRTWorld
January 31, 2022

Syrian regime's air defences have intercepted an Israeli missile barrage targeting the vicinity of the capital Damascus, regime media said citing a military source.

The attack resulted in some material damage, the source said of early Monday raid.

Israeli officials were not immediately available for comment.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against "Iran-linked targets" in war-ravaged Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon's Hezbollah group.

Tension has been high in the Middle East.

The latest strikes in Syria come amid Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to UAE which intercepted a ballistic missile that it said was fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels –– Iran's allies. 

Houthi rebel group, battling a Saudi-led military coalition that includes the UAE, has said it aims to punish the Gulf state for backing militias that are blocking their attempts to capture oil-producing regions in Yemen.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
