The US has worked to ramp up diplomatic and financial pressure on Russia over Ukraine, promising to put Moscow on the defensive at the UN Security Council as lawmakers on Capitol Hill said they were nearing agreement on "the mother of all sanctions."

The American ambassador to the United Nations said on Sunday the Security Council will press Russia hard in a Monday session to discuss its massing of troops near Ukraine and fears it is planning an invasion.

"Our voices are unified in calling for the Russians to explain themselves," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said of the US and the other council members on ABC’s "This Week."

"We're going into the room prepared to listen to them, but we're not going to be distracted by their propaganda."

Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is bent on waging an "attack on democracy," not just on a single country. It's a case that some senior foreign policy figures have urged President Joe Biden to make, including at the Security Council.

"If Ukraine will be further attacked by Russia, of course they will not stop in Ukraine," Markarova said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

UNSC action unlikely

Any formal action by the Security Council is extremely unlikely, given Russia's veto power and its ties with others on the council, including China.

But the US referral of Russia's troop buildup to the United Nations' most powerful body gives both sides a stage in their fight for global opinion.

Russia's massing of an estimated 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine has brought increasingly strong warnings from the West that Moscow intends to invade.

Russia is demanding that NATO promise never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, and to stop the deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe. NATO and the US call those demands impossible.

The head of Russia's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, on Sunday rejected Western warnings about an invasion.

"At this time, they’re saying that Russia threatens Ukraine — that's completely ridiculous," he was quoted as saying by state news agency Tass. "We don't want war and we don’t need it at all."

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, countered that on Twitter, saying: "If Russian officials are serious when they say they don’t want a new war, Russia must continue diplomatic engagement and pull back military forces."