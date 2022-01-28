West African heads of state have begun talks on how to respond to a new coup in Burkina Faso, hours after the military junta there appealed for international support.

Heads of the Economic Community of West African States held a virtual summit, an ECOWAS source said on Friday.

Burkina President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was overthrown on Monday by mutineering soldiers on the back of public anger at his failure to stem violence ravaging the impoverished nation.

The 15-nation bloc has already verbally lashed the overthrow and in the past year and a half has suspended two members where coups have occurred.

Junta leader seeking support

On the eve of the summit, the leader of the new junta called for international support.