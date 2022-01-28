Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu "threatened" him last year when he was fighting to unseat the veteran leader.

"Establishing the government was very hard for me. I knew clearly where I was going. I knew I was about to get hit with the mother of all battles," Bennett told Haaretz newspaper in an interview published on Friday.

Bennett said he had been negotiating with Netanyahu in May as the long-serving PM fought hard to stay in power, but their talks hit a brick wall.

"When he realised that I didn't intend to let him drag Israel into a fifth election, he really threatened me," Bennett said.

"'Listen,' he said to me, 'If I understand correctly what you're going to do, you should know that I am going to turn my whole machine on you, the army'," he said, recounting what Netanyahu had told him.

He said Netanyahu followed his comments by making a gesture with his arm as if to indicate "an airplane descending for an attack", Haaretz reported.

According to Bennett, the former prime minister had told him: "'I will send the drones at you, and we'll see'."

READ MORE:The moments that defined the Middle East in 2021

'We saved the state'