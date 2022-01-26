WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ethiopia lifts state of emergency after six months
Ethiopia declared the state of emergency in November after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they had gained territory and were considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa.
Ethiopia lifts state of emergency after six months
Ethiopian government said last month the army was clearing the Tigrayan forces from the northern Amhara and Afar regions. / AP
January 26, 2022

Ethiopia's cabinet has approved the lifting of a six-month state of emergency ahead of its expiration in light of changing security conditions in the country.

"Now we have reached a stage where threats can be neutralised through regular law enforcement mechanisms," the statement from the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

The cabinet's decision was sent to parliament for its approval.

Ethiopia declared the state of emergency in November after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they had gained territory and were considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa.

The government said last month the army was clearing the Tigrayan forces from the northern Amhara and Afar regions, dismissing Tigrayan statements that their forces were retreating voluntarily to create an "opening for peace".

READ MORE:Ethiopia declares nationwide state of emergency

Millions displaced

Recommended

Over the weekend, the military said it was planning to enter the Tigray regional capital of Mekelle and "eliminate" the rebellious forces.

That statement came amid diplomatic efforts to end conflict that broke out in November 2020 and has displaced millions and triggered widespread hunger.

Witnesses, lawyers and human rights groups have said that thousands of ethnic Tigrayans were held under the state of emergency’s sweeping powers of detention. 

An unknown number have been released after the shift in the war late last month.

Ethiopia’s government has sought to restrict reporting on the conflict and detained some journalists.

READ MORE:UN: Ethiopian government arrests at least 1,000 under state of emergency

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China