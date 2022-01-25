Rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray region have said they have launched "robust" military operations in neighbouring Afar state while the Addis Ababa blamed rebels for the latest hostilities, dampening hopes for a possible ceasefire in the country's 14-month war.

"Since yesterday morning, we have been compelled to take robust actions to neutralise the threat posed by" pro-government forces in Afar region, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said in a statement.

"Tigray's army does not have a plan to remain in Afar for long nor does it wish to see the conflict deteriorate further," the statement added.

Ethiopia has blamed the latest hostilities on the TPLF and claimed the rebels' moves were aimed at "cutting off the primary artery of humanitarian aid to Tigray."

A government spokesman said on Monday that tens of thousands of people had been displaced over three days and that there were "no government defence forces in this area".

The TPLF said it was going after an entity known as the Red Sea Afar Force as well as soldiers from Eritrea, which has backed the government forces during the conflict.

It comes one month after the TPLF announced it was withdrawing from both the Afar and Amhara regions into Tigray, where fighting broke out between the rebels and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government in November 2020.

The withdrawal had spurred hopes for concrete steps to silence the guns in a conflict that has killed thousands and created a severe humanitarian crisis with many on the brink of famine.

READ MORE:How Ethiopia war is sowing discord 13,000-km away among US immigrants

READ MORE:Ethiopian army: We will enter Tigray to eliminate the enemy

A peace prize to end all peace

Ethiopia's war broke out after Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace prize, sent troops to topple the TPLF, which once dominated national politics.