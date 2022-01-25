WORLD
Clashes displace thousands of Syrians after prison attack
Over 45,000 people have been reportedly displaced from their homes following clashes between terror groups after a raid on a prison in Hassakeh.
January 25, 2022

Thousands of Syrians have been displaced as a result of ongoing fighting between Daesh and US-backed YPG terrorists, following a raid on a prison where militants were being held.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday about 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced from their homes as a result of the prison attack.

Most are seeking safety with family and friends in nearby areas, but about 750 are taking refuge in two temporary shelters, she added.

Many are also taking shelter in mosques with more than 150 people in one mosque alone. 

Last week, militants rammed vehicles through prison walls in Hassakeh, enabling a number of imprisoned fighters to escape and take hostages.

Clashes have continued since then, including between militants holed up in adjacent residential areas.

READ MORE: Syria's displaced shiver after brutal Mideast snowstorm

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
