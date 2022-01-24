At least three demonstrators have been killed when Sudanese security forces fired live rounds and teargas during protests against military rule that attracted tens of thousands of people across the country.

One protester was killed after being "hit by a bullet to the head by coup forces" during protests on Monday, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.

Another protester was killed after he "was directly hit by a live bullet to the chest," the Committee said.

The third was killed in the city of Wad Madani, south of capital Khartoum, with bullets to the head and the shoulder.

More protesters were injured in Khartoum and the city of Omdurman.

There were also large protests in the city of Madani, where witnesses said people marched towards the house of a protester killed on Friday before heading to the state government building.

Such protests, along with barricades throughout the capital and a general strike last week, have continued since the military took power on October 25.

Some 75 civilians have been killed and more than 2,000 injured in crackdowns on the protests, mainly by gunshots and tear gas canisters.

