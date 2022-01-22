WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN investigating alleged killings by CAR forces, Russia mercenaries
Over 30 civilians were reportedly killed by government forces and Russian mercenaries contracted to support them in a January 16-17 operation that targeted a rebel group.
UN investigating alleged killings by CAR forces, Russia mercenaries
Russia has been blocking UN efforts to monitor an arms embargo on the country. / Reuters Archive
January 22, 2022

The United Nations has been investigating the alleged killing of dozens of people in the Central African Republic last week by CAR forces and mercenaries of the Russian private military company Wagner.

The UN mission known as MINUSCA in the country received reports of the incident, involving CAR troops and "other security personnel," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

More than 30 civilians were reportedly killed, some by stray bullets, in the January 16-17 operation near the town of Bria that targeted the Union for Peace rebel group, according to UN officials speaking anonymously.

"We are currently confirming the number of casualties and displacement," Dujarric said. He added that MINUSCA dispatched a human rights team accompanied by security personnel to the area.

An anonymous military source in the country suggested the fighting could still be ongoing, saying "Central African forces and the Russians are committing a massacre."

"There have been summary executions and we are talking about 50 deaths," the source said, while spokesman for the CAR presidency Albert Yaloke Mokpeme said he had "no knowledge of this attack."

READ MORE:EU: CAR military training suspended over Russian mercenaries

Recommended

'Grave human rights abuses'

In mid-2021, UN experts deployed to CAR expressed strong concerns over reports of "grave human rights abuses" by Russian mercenaries who are contracted to support government forces.

Moscow has said it has some 1,135 "unarmed trainers" in the country. But local independent groups, France and the United Nations say at least some are from the Wagner group.

At the last meeting of the UN Security Council on the conflict in the Central African Republic, the United States demanded that Moscow investigate the abuses blamed on the Russians.

The UN experts group, around a dozen people sent to monitor an arms embargo on the conflict-torn country, has not been functioning since August 31.

Russia has blocked a renewal of their mandate, claiming their makeup is tilted toward the West and does not reflect true geographic diversity.

On Friday, diplomats said the block remains in place, and Western officials believe Russia sees it beneficial to prevent a renewal of the group's mission.

READ MORE: War crimes and power brokering: How far has Russia gone into Africa?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China