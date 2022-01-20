The United Nations General Assembly has agreed on a definition of denial of the Holocaust when the Nazis killed 6 million Jews during World War Two and urged social media companies "to take active measures" to combat antisemitism.

"The General Assembly is sending a strong and unambiguous message against the denial or the distortion of these historical facts," said Germany's UN Ambassador Antje Leendertse.

"Ignoring historical facts increases the risk that they will be repeated."

While the 193-member General Assembly adopted the non-binding resolution –– drafted by Israel and Germany –– without a vote, Iran disassociated itself from the text over Israel's "occupation of Palestine and parts of Syria and Lebanon."

Recommendations

The General Assembly resolution spelled out that distortion and denial of the Holocaust refers to "intentional efforts to excuse or minimise the impact of the Holocaust or its principal elements, including collaborators and allies of Nazi Germany."

The text "commends" countries that preserve sites of former Nazi death camps, concentration camps, forced labor camps, execution sites, and prisons during the Holocaust.

It also urges UN members to develop educational programs "to help to prevent future acts of genocide" and calls on states and social media companies to "take active measures to combat anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial or distortion."