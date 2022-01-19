The United States has said that Russia could launch a new attack on Ukraine at very short notice but Washington would pursue diplomacy as long as it could.

On a visit to Kiev to show support for Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Ukrainians should prepare for difficult days.

He said Washington would keep providing defence assistance to Kiev and renewed a promise of severe sanctions against Russia in the event of a new invasion.

The Kremlin said tension around Ukraine was increasing and it was still waiting for a written US response to its sweeping demands for security guarantees from the West.

The pessimistic statements highlighted the gulf between Washington and Moscow as Blinken gears up for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday that a Russian foreign policy analyst called "probably the last stop before the train wreck".

Blinken promised "relentless diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed aggression and to promote dialogue and peace".

He said a Russian buildup of tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border was taking place with "no provocation, no reason."

"We know that there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice, and that gives President Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine," he said.

He did not spell out how quickly Russia might move.

Kremlin denies any intention of invasion

Independent security analysts say they do not believe Moscow has so far assembled the logistics and medical units it would need to launch an immediate attack.

Russia has also moved troops to Belarus for what it calls joint military exercises, giving it the option of attacking neighbouring Ukraine from the north, east and south.

It continues to deny any such intention.