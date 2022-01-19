WORLD
3 MIN READ
Conservative MP switches sides as Johnson faces 'partygate' music
Conservative legislators are considering whether to trigger a no-confidence vote amid public anger over the “partygate” scandal that has jolted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.
Conservative MP switches sides as Johnson faces 'partygate' music
Under pressure, Johnson has claimed not to be aware that at least one "bring your own booze" event in Downing Street would breach the Covid rules. / Reuters
January 19, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered an embarrassing defection from his Conservative party over revelations of lockdown-breaching events in Downing Street, but vowed to fight on.

Christian Wakeford took the dramatic step of joining the opposition Labour party on Wednesday, minutes before Johnson faced Labour leader Keir Starmer at their weekly joust in the House of Commons.

Wakeford said in a message to Johnson that "you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves".

Wakeford represents the seat of Bury South near Manchester in northwest England, one of many that the Tories under Johnson captured from Labour in the 2019 general election.

Johnson shrugged off the blow, as a laughing Starmer pointed to Wakeford sitting in the Labour ranks at Prime Minister's Questions.

READ MORE:Johnson fights for survival as Conservatives openly fight over 'partygate'

'Defending the indefensible'

"The Conservative party won Bury South for the first time in generations under this prime minister...and we will win again in Bury South at the next election under this prime minister," Johnson said.

But Starmer said Johnson was "defending the indefensible" over the parties, including two held as Britain was in mourning for Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's consort for seven decades.

Recommended

With the opposition Labour party surging in the polls, and inflation reaching a near 30-year high in the latest data, Johnson is struggling to regain the initiative, starting with an announcement that he is lifting most Covid restrictions in England.

Criticism intensified after Johnson gave a strained TV interview on Tuesday, in which he claimed not to be aware that at least one "bring your own booze" event in Downing Street would breach the Covid lockdown rules that he set.

Pressure mounts

Meanwhile, a group of more than 20 Tory MPs met to "discuss their concerns about Johnson's leadership", The Times newspaper reported.

It said a number of those were preparing to submit letters of no confidence after Prime Minister's Questions, at which Johnson faced repeated calls from MPs to resign.

Several were named by media as those elected for the first time in Johnson's landslide election victory in 2019, including younger Tories from the opposition Labour party's former heartlands of northern England.

At least 54 Tory MPs need to send letters calling for the prime minister's resignation to trigger a party leadership challenge.

READ MORE:Boris Johnson sorry for attending lockdown party, deflects calls to resign

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China