WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli online incitement and hate speech against Palestinians up in 2021
7amleh found incitement on Israeli social media trebled compared to 2020, with peaks of violent speech reported during the Israeli elections and Gaza offensive.
Israeli online incitement and hate speech against Palestinians up in 2021
Israeli online incitement and hate speech against Palestinians up in 2021 / AP
January 19, 2022

Incitement against Palestinians and Arabs on Israeli social media trebled in 2021, while hate speech increased by 8 percent, Haifa-based 7amleh – the Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media says in its latest report.

In its Index of Racism and Incitement on Israeli Social Media in 2021, 7amleh monitored 620,000 online conversations, and found 46,000 more posts promoting hate speech and violence compared with 2020. Palestinian politicians in Israel came particularly under fire, according to the report. 

Leader of the United Arab List Mansour Abbas and Labor Party member Ibtisam Mara'ana were among the most targeted members of the Israeli Knesset.

“In terms of law enforcement, the Israeli [authorities] are not dealing with this,” 7amleh’s director Nadim Nashif told TRT World. “It is very one-sided and focused on the Palestinian narrative.”

Violence and hate speech peaked twice during the year – in conjunction with the Israeli elections in March, and in May during protests that began over the expulsion of Palestinian families in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, and the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip later that month.

Recommended

Nashif explains that while as many as 55 Arabic names of Palestinian groups, individuals and organisations are flagged and automatically removed from social media platforms, only one  name – that of the leader of the Jewish supremacist Lehava movement – gets the same treatment in the Hebrew language.

“Our research shows very clearly that extreme content in Hebrew is not being moderated,” Nashif explained.

Violent speech against Palestinians, Arabs and their representatives constituted around 11 percent of overall speech on Israeli social media platforms in 2021 – a peak since 2017. Most hate speech was shared on Twitter, which hosted nearly 60 percent of the inciting and racist comments. Facebook hosted 18 percent, while 15 percent was found in online comments. 

“There are Israelis who feel totally free to incite and call for violence. And we have seen the result of this: extremist Israeli groups were attacking Palestinians in their neighbourhoods and their homes in Haifa and Jaffa,” Nashif said, referring to unprecedented violence in Israeli cities last May.

“It leads to real harm and real violence.”

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China