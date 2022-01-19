Austria has been gearing up to fight the EU 'green' nuclear energy plan, including with a legal complaint.

The report came on Wednesday as the bloc moves to label energy from nuclear power and natural gas as green investments.

"Neither of these two forms of energy is sustainable and therefore has no place in the taxonomy regulation," Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler said in an interview with AFP news agency.

"If the Commission continues to work with this proposal and implements it then it is clear that we will take legal action," the Green politician added.

The 44-year-old said Austria had "very, very strong arguments" why energy from nuclear power and natural gas should not be labelled as green and as such she had "great confidence" a complaint at the EU Court of Justice (ECJ) could succeed.

"The question of waste disposal (from nuclear energy) has not been solved for decades...It's as if we give our children a backpack and say 'you will solve it one day,'" she said.

The European Commission is consulting with member states and European lawmakers until Friday on its plans.