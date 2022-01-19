WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine: Russia amasses 127,000 troops in 'almost complete' buildup
Moscow's military buildup includes air and sea components and its ally Belarus "should be considered as a full-fledged theater of operations," says Kiev's new intelligence assessment, according to CNN.
Ukraine: Russia amasses 127,000 troops in 'almost complete' buildup
Belarus says Russian troops are in the country for joint military drills only. / AFP
January 19, 2022

Russia has reportedly deployed more than 127,000 troops and "almost completed" its buildup, Ukraine has said, raising fears of an imminent invasion of the eastern European country. 

"The full strength of RF AF (Russian Federation's Armed Forces) land group at the Ukrainian direction — (is) over 106,000 personnel. Together with the sea and air component, the total number of personnel is over 127,000 servicemen," US broadcaster CNN reported citing Ukraine Defence Ministry's latest intelligence assessment.

The assessment said the current situation in the region is "difficult" and added that it believes Moscow is "trying to split and weaken the European Union and NATO."

Ukraine's assessment also said that Russia was using its ally Belarus to "expand aggression" against Kiev. 

"The territory of Belarus should be considered as a full-fledged theater of operations that Russia can use to expand aggression against Ukraine," the intelligence document added.

READ MORE:UK sends anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

Russia could attack 'at any point'

Recommended

On Tuesday, the US also upped its threat assessment, saying Russia is ready to attack Ukraine at "any point."

"We're now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack on Ukraine," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. 

"I would say that's starker than we have been."

Psaki's characterisation of the situation around Ukraine came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday in Geneva.

Meanwhile, a senior US State Department official said Russian troops being deployed in Belarus for what Moscow and Minsk say will be joint military exercises are raising concerns that they "potentially" could be used to attack neighbouring Ukraine.

The US is also worried that draft constitutional reforms in Belarus could lead to the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in the country, a senior State Department official told reporters.

READ MORE:Russian troops arrive in Belarus for combat drills

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China