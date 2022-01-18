Britain has said it began supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons to help it defend itself from a potential invasion, during a stand-off with Russia which has massed troops near the Ukrainian border.

"We have taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light anti-armour defensive weapon systems," British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told parliament, saying the first systems were already delivered on Monday and a small number of British personnel would provide training for a short period of time.

He did not specify the number or type of weapons that were being sent, but said: "They are not strategic weapons and pose no threat to Russia. They are to use in self-defence."

"These are short-range .... but nevertheless it would make people pause and think what they were doing and if tanks were to roll into Ukraine, invade it, then they would be part of the defence mechanism."

Ukraine's defence minister welcomed Wallace's announcement. "Ukraine highly appreciates Britain's decision to provide a new security package with light, anti-armour, defensive weapon systems!" Oleksii Reznikov said in a tweet.

READ MORE: US accuses Russia of ‘preparing sabotage’ to justify Ukraine invasion

Warning Russia

Western countries say they fear Russia is preparing a pretext for a new assault on Ukraine, which it invaded in 2014.