WORLD
4 MIN READ
Belarus claims it will hold joint military drills with Russia in February
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has said the exercises would be held on Belarus' southern and western borders, however, Moscow denies any joint military plans.
Belarus claims it will hold joint military drills with Russia in February
Lukashenko, a close ally of the Kremlin, accused Ukraine of building up troops near Belarus in comments circulated by the Defence Ministry. / Reuters Archive
January 17, 2022

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko has announced that his army will conduct military exercises next month with Russian forces and criticised what he said was NATO's growing presence in Europe.

Lukashenko said his plans for drills with Russia had been made in December in coordination with his ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, but had not been announced at the time.

"We were planning to start exercises in February. Set an exact date and let us know, so we aren't blamed for massing some troops here out of the blue, as if we are preparing to go to war," the state Belta news agency quoted him as saying.

He said the drills would be dubbed "Determination of the Union 2022," and should focus on a scenario in which his country's military is forced to "resist forces coming from the West".

He said the exercises would be held on Belarus's southern and western borders but did not specify how many troops would be involved.

Russian military forces and hardware began arriving in Belarus on Monday, Belta quoted the secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, Alexander Volfovich, as saying.

Moscow denies any such plan but has used the standoff to campaign for security guarantees from the West, including a halt to NATO expansion and a formal veto on Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, ever joining the military alliance.

READ MORE: EU vows 'robust' response against Russia after Ukraine cyberattack

Recommended

'Normal exercises'

Russia has worried the West and Kyiv with a troop buildup near Ukraine's borders and a barrage of threatening rhetoric, stirring fears that it plans to invade.

The former Soviet republic of 9.5 million, which Moscow sees as a buffer state to the West, borders Ukraine to its south and NATO members Poland and Lithuania to its west.

Lukashenko, who has grown closer to the Kremlin as the West shunned him, accused Ukraine of building up troops near Belarus in comments circulated by the Defence Ministry.

He said Poland and the Baltics had more than 30,000 soldiers near Belarus' borders.

"These should be normal exercises to work out a certain plan in the confrontation with these forces: the west (the Baltics and Poland) and the south (Ukraine)," Belta quoted him as saying.

The Kremlin said separately that reports that Estonia was prepared to host up to 5,000 NATO troops showed Moscow was right to be worried.

"It's exactly things like that which prove we have grounds to be concerned and it proves we're not the reason for escalating tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

READ MORE:Russia, Belarus stage paratrooper drills near Polish border

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China