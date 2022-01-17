Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko has announced that his army will conduct military exercises next month with Russian forces and criticised what he said was NATO's growing presence in Europe.

Lukashenko said his plans for drills with Russia had been made in December in coordination with his ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, but had not been announced at the time.

"We were planning to start exercises in February. Set an exact date and let us know, so we aren't blamed for massing some troops here out of the blue, as if we are preparing to go to war," the state Belta news agency quoted him as saying.

He said the drills would be dubbed "Determination of the Union 2022," and should focus on a scenario in which his country's military is forced to "resist forces coming from the West".

He said the exercises would be held on Belarus's southern and western borders but did not specify how many troops would be involved.

Russian military forces and hardware began arriving in Belarus on Monday, Belta quoted the secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, Alexander Volfovich, as saying.

Moscow denies any such plan but has used the standoff to campaign for security guarantees from the West, including a halt to NATO expansion and a formal veto on Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, ever joining the military alliance.

