The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has kicked off a week-long celebration of its third foundation anniversary at the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato.

With observance of strict health standards, a short programme was held on Monday outside the Office of the Chief Minister building with only a limited number of guests.

“Changing People’s Lives, Transforming the Bangsamoro: Celebrating and Sustaining the Gains of Peace and Moral Governance” is this year’s theme which highlights the breakthroughs of the regional government in achieving peace and development, and reforming the Bangsamoro for the past three years.

