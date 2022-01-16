A project to expand parts of the Suez Canal is expected to be completed after two years of work in July 2023.

The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Osama Rabie, announced accelerated plans on Sunday to extend a second channel of the canal and to enlarge an existing channel.

"The project will be completed in 24 months. We started in July 2021 and God willing we will finish in July 2023," Rabie said on the sidelines of an event in Dubai.

This comes after the Ever Given container ship ran aground and blocked the waterway for six days last year.

Earlier on Sunday, Rabie said the canal's revenues are expected to hit $7 billion in 2022 versus $6.3 billion in 2021, in an interview with Saudi-owned Asharq television.

Improving ship navigation