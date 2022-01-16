Haiti's National Police has said that a former senator who is a prominent suspect in the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moise has been arrested in Jamaica.

Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told The Associated Press on Saturday that John Joel Joseph was in custody. No further information was immediately available.

Meanwhile, Jamaica Police Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay told the AP that other people were arrested along with Joseph and that authorities were trying to determine whether they are family members. She said they were arrested before dawn on Saturday and declined to share other details.

"For more than one reason, we’re not sharing more information," she said.

Joseph is a Haitian politician and opponent of the Tet Kale party that Moise belonged to.

“One more suspect has been apprehended. One more opportunity to shed light on my husband’s murder,” tweeted Martine Moise, who was injured in the shooting. “In Haiti or elsewhere, the tracking of the wanted must continue so that all the sponsors and perpetrators of this heinous crime are punished.”

A still-unreleased police report obtained by the AP quoted various sources as saying Joseph had several links to the attack, with at least one identifying him among the leaders of it.

The sources said Joseph paid in cash for rental cars used by the attackers and had met with other suspects ahead of the killing, including Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian businessman and evangelical pastor who had expressed desire to lead his country.

Associates have suggested that Sanon was duped by the true masterminds of the assassination. He was arrested shortly after the killing.