WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian troops complete withdrawal from Kazakhstan
Russia's defence ministry said all its troops returned home after completing their assigned tasks.
Russian troops complete withdrawal from Kazakhstan
It was not clear whether troops from other CSTO countries remain in Kazakhstan. / AP
January 15, 2022

Russia’s defence ministry says the troops that were deployed to Kazakhstan as violent demonstrations shook the country have returned home.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that all of its planes carrying troops had returned.

The troops were part of a force sent as peacekeepers by the Collective Treaty Security Organization, a Russia-led alliance of six former Soviet states.

The CSTO approved the force of more than 2,000 on January 5 at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

It was not clear whether troops from other CSTO countries remain in Kazakhstan.

READ MORE:How will Western investments fare in Kazakhstan after the unrest?

Recommended

Two weeks of unrest

Unrest in Kazakhstan emerged from a background of deteriorating living standards.

Demonstrations started on January 2 to protest a sharp rise in fuel prices. They quickly spread nationwide and descended into violence within several days.

Protesters stormed government buildings and set them ablaze and dozens of people were killed in clashes with the country’s security forces.

More than 5,000 people have been detained for questioning as part of 125 separate investigations into the unrest, according to the interior ministry.

The interior ministry also said initial estimates put property damage at around $198 million (175 million euros).

READ MORE:Kazakhstan's Tokayev orders rebuilding of riot-hit Almaty

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon