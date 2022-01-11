Torrential rain in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has killed 10 people in two days, according to an official report, which warned of more intense downpours in the region.

The victims, among them an 11-year-old girl, died on Sunday and Monday due to rains, flooding, and landslides, the State Coordinator of Civil Defense said on Tuesday.

"January has been very difficult for Minas Gerais because of the quantity, and even more so the concentration, of rain in a short amount of time," said the state’s vice-governor, Paulo Brant, in a video published on Instagram.

"We should not curse the rain or blame nature. To a large extent the effects are due to past mistakes like the disorderly expansion of cities, and the sedimentation and pollution of rivers," he said.

Deaths and displacement

Since the rains began at the beginning of October, 19 people have died in the southeastern Brazilian state. Ten more were killed on Saturday when a large rock fragment broke free of a ravine and plunged onto four tourist boats in Furnas Lake.

Current counts say 17,237 people have had to abandon their homes or seek refuge because of the storms.

A mining dam overflowed on Saturday, disrupting traffic on a major highway for two days.