The Christmas season ended more than a week ago, and now, millions of Christmas trees are piled up in the streets.

Although it's sad to see the formerly glittering trees decorating homes thrown into the streets, it doesn’t mean we can’t have a happy ending.

Instead of sending your used Christmas tree to the landfill, there are several better ways to recycle them.

Here are some ways you can repurpose your Christmas trees.

Replant it

If you purchased a Christmas tree with roots attached, it is possible to replant it, the tree can prosper in a garden or in a pot. Simply put it outside and wait for next Christmas to bring it back in and decorate.

Turn it into mulch

Christmas trees can be turned into mulch which can be used around the base of garden trees or shrubs.

The mulch can also be used for several different purposes including landscaping, and erosion control. It can also prevent the ground from freezing over in cold weather.

Christmas tree mulch is even used to soften the surface of recreational trails for runners and walkers.

Create a wildlife shelter

Old Christmas trees can be turned into shelter for small animals who seek protection from the winter elements.

Place it in the corner of a garden, and it will protect the animals from the cold, wind, rain and snow.

You can even feed birds by attaching bird food to the branches of your old Christmas tree once you’ve found a place for it in your garden.