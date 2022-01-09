Kazakhstan authorities have said they stabilised the situation across the country following the deadliest outbreak of violence in 30 years of independence.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s office said Sunday that order has stabilised in the country and that authorities have regained control of administrative buildings that were occupied by protesters.

"The situation has been stabilised in all regions of the country," it said, adding vital services were being restored.

Security and intelligence officials briefed Tokayev on Sunday that they were continuing "clean-up" actions in what he has called a huge counter-terrorism operation.

Tokayev’s office also said troops from a Russian-led military alliance were guarding "strategic facilities".

READ MORE: Kazakh president Tokayev warns 'terrorists' still active in call with Putin

Over a hundred fatalities

At least 164 people died and almost 6,000 were arrested in Kazakhstan following the violent riots in Central Asia's largest country this week.

The figures reported on Sunday on the state news channel Khabar-24 are a significant rise from previous tallies. It is not clear if the deaths refer only to civilians or if law-enforcement deaths are included.

Kazakh authorities said earlier on Sunday that 16 police or national guard had been killed. Authorities previously gave the civilian death toll as 26.