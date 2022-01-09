More than 5,000 people have been arrested in Kazakhstan over the riots that have shaken Central Asia's largest country in the last week.

In total, 5,135 people have been detained for questioning as part of 125 separate investigations into the unrest, according to the interior ministry quoted by local media on Sunday.

The energy-rich country of around 19 million people has been rocked by a week of riots with dozens killed.

The interior ministry, quoted Sunday by local media, said initial estimates put property damage at around 175 million euros ($198 million).

More than 100 businesses and banks were attacked and looted and more than 400 vehicles destroyed, the ministry was quoted as saying.