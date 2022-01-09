WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands arrested in Kazakhstan since riots erupted a week ago
A total of 5,135 people have been detained since the violent protests shook the Central Asian country following a gas price hike.
Thousands arrested in Kazakhstan since riots erupted a week ago
The interior ministry said the initial estimates put property damage at around 175 million euros ($198 million). / AFP
January 9, 2022

More than 5,000 people have been arrested in Kazakhstan over the riots that have shaken Central Asia's largest country in the last week.

In total, 5,135 people have been detained for questioning as part of 125 separate investigations into the unrest, according to the interior ministry quoted by local media on Sunday.

The energy-rich country of around 19 million people has been rocked by a week of riots with dozens killed.

READ MORE: Explained: What's behind the violent unrest in oil-rich Kazakhstan?

The interior ministry, quoted Sunday by local media, said initial estimates put property damage at around 175 million euros ($198 million).

More than 100 businesses and banks were attacked and looted and more than 400 vehicles destroyed, the ministry was quoted as saying.

Recommended

"Today the situation is stabilised in all regions of the country," Interior Minister Erlan Turgumbayev said, adding nonetheless that "the counter-terror operation is continuing in a bid to re-establish order in the country."

Relative calm

A relative calm appeared to return to Almaty, with police sometimes firing shots into the air to stop people approaching the city's central square.

Fuel price rises sparked the unrest a week ago in western provincial areas but they quickly reached large cities, including the economic hub Almaty, where riots erupted and police opened fire using live rounds.

READ MORE:Troops, protesters clash in Kazakhstan as US, UN call for 'restraint'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China