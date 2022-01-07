Already battered by climate change-related disasters such as floods and desert locust invasions, Somalia has now been in the grip of a deadly drought that is causing massive displacement.

People in several regions of the country are heading for various towns and cities in search of water and food, further testing the government’s response of imposing a state of emergency to tackle the crises.

The worst-hit areas include the Bay, Bakol and Gedo regions.

Baidoa, capital of the Bay region, houses over 400,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and is still receiving hordes of people from different parts of the South West State.

The majority of these refugees have lost their only source of income – livestock, according to South West State Humanitarian Affairs Minister Abdinasir Abdi Arush.

“In South West State, Baidoa is home to over 400,000 internally displaced persons, most of them children and women. The situation is critical,” he told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

A humanitarian crisis