Russian paratroopers have been deployed to Kazakhstan as part of a peacekeeping force that includes troops from four other former Soviet republics, the secretariat of the regional military bloc Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) has said.

The CSTO secretariat released a video on Thursday showing service members embarking on a cargo plane that took off from the military airfield in the Moscow region.

The deployment came in response to an appeal from the president of Kazakhstan to help stabilise the Central Asian country amid a wave of protests sparked by a fuel price rise.

The secretariat said the peacekeepers' main tasks would be to protect important state and military facilities and help the Kazakh law and order forces.

The peacekeeping forces will total around 2,500 people, the RIA news agency quoted the secretariat of the bloc as saying.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says his country is under attack from "terrorists" and has appealed to a Russia-led military alliance for help.

'Memories of situations to be avoided'

Meanwhile, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Thursday that External military assistance to Kazakhstan brings back "memories of situations to be avoided".