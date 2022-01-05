The Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) of six ex-Soviet countries will send "peacekeeping forces" to unrest-hit Kazakhstan, the alliance's chairman has said.

The chairman, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said on Thursday that the CSTO had decided to send "collective peacekeeping forces" to the ex-Soviet country "for a limited period of time in order to stabilise and normalise the situation in this country" that was caused by "outside interference".

Earlier, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said his country was under attack from "terrorists" and appealed to a Russia-led military alliance for help, after mass protests plunged the nation into chaos.

Long seen as one the most stable of the ex-Soviet republics of Central Asia, energy-rich Kazakhstan was facing its biggest crisis in decades after protesters angry over rising fuel prices stormed government buildings.

President Tokayev said he had appealed CSTO, which includes five other ex-Soviet states, to combat what he called "terrorist groups" that he claimed "received extensive training abroad".