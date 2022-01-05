Russia has said that Kazakhstan could solve its own problems and it was important that no one interfered from the outside.

Kazakhstan had not requested Russian help to deal with protests, triggered by a fuel price increase, that prompted the resignation of its government, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said on Wednesday.

Russia's foreign ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation in its southern neighbour and counting on the "soonest possible normalisation".

"We advocate the peaceful resolution of all problems within the constitutional and legal framework and dialogue, rather than through street riots and the violation of laws," it said.

It said this was precisely the aim of the steps taken by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "to stabilise the situation and resolve existing problems quickly, including those contained in the legitimate demands of the protesters."