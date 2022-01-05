US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will step down from his post this month after more than nine months in the job.

David Satterfield, the outgoing US ambassador to Turkey, will take up the role, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Feltman, a veteran US diplomat, assumed the post in April and quickly found himself in the middle of two major crises — Ethiopia's deepening civil war between forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the army of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as well as a military coup in Sudan in October.

Feltman, 62, said a "sense of duty" brought him out of "quasi-retirement" following more than 25 years as an American diplomat with postings to the United Nations, Middle East and North Africa.

Feltman took the role with an intention to serve for less than a year, a source familiar with the matter said.

Feltman has faced strong headwinds to progress.

The year-long war between Ethiopia's government and the leadership of the northern Tigray region, among Africa's bloodiest conflicts, has killed thousands of civilians, displaced millions and sparked famine.

In Sudan, protests have continued for weeks including on Tuesday, two days after the resignation of prime minister Abdalla Hamdok.

He served from 2019 until the coup and was reinstated on Nov 21 in an agreement with the military widely rejected by protesters.