With last year’s Gulf normalisation between Qatar, an ally of Turkiye, and the Saudi-UAE bloc, which enforced a strict blockade against Doha in 2017, tensions across the Middle East began de-escalating. The most recent sign comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement of his visit to Riyadh next month.

The Middle East’s two biggest economies have usually enjoyed cordial relations until the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the kingdom’s operators in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate in 2018. The Saudis, including the country’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deny ordering the killing.

Since then, many important developments across the Middle East have taken place from the killing of Qasem Soleimani to the US’ return to the negotiating table with Iran to bring the nuclear deal back on track.

As Washington signals that it will dial back its Middle East policy, the Saudis, a US ally, need a strong military like Turkiye to ensure its security against countries like Iran. Riyadh and Tehran have opposing policies across the region from the Yemen war to Lebanon and more. In Yemen, pro-Iran Houthis are fighting Saudi-led forces while the Shia group Hezbollah, a group that has close ties with Tehran, poses dangers to pro-Saudi political allies in Beirut.

Trade ties between Ankara and Riyadh have decreased in recent years due to the political tensions, but now both countries are seeking to develop their bilateral economic ties to help strengthen their respective economies. Ankara also wants Riyadh to end an unofficial Saudi boycott of Turkish goods - a byproduct of the soured relationship.

Prior to the most recent rapprochement with Saudi Arabia, in 2020, Turkiye and Egypt made diplomatic efforts to ease their differences over the Arab Spring and the military coup in Cairo in 2013; and the UAE and Turkiye normalised relations after Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi made a visit to Ankara in November, meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Dialogue

While Turkish-Saudi relations froze after the Khashoggi killing, President Erdogan and Saudi King Salman continued to exchange messages, keeping a channel open.

In July, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan, describing it as “a fruitful meeting”. In August, Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesman, announced some positive developments which could end the stalemate between the two states.