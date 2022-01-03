WORLD
Suspected Al Shabab attack targets Kenya's Lamu region
At least six people were killed and several others injured in the attack in the country's coastal region bordering Somalia.
Al Shabab fighters have staged several large-scale attacks inside Kenya in retaliation for Nairobi sending troops into Somalia in 2011 as part of an African Union force to degrade the extremists. / AFP
January 3, 2022

Six people have been killed and homes torched in an attack by suspected Al Shabab militants in Kenya's coastal Lamu region that borders Somalia.

"I confirm that we had an attack suspected to be by Al Shabab at a place known as Widhu, and we have lost six people. One was shot dead and we also have others who were burnt," said Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia.

READ MORE: Al Shabab carries out deadly attack near Somalia's Mogadishu

"Our security forces are pursuing them, and we urge support from locals to help us because when we work together we succeed."

Al Shabab fighters have staged several large-scale attacks inside Kenya in retaliation for Nairobi sending troops into Somalia in 2011 as part of an African Union force to degrade the extremists.

The Al Qaeda-linked group is seeking to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu, and controls swathes of southern Somalia from where it regularly launches attacks in the capital and elsewhere.

READ MORE:Tense calm prevails over Somalia's Mogadishu amid political standoff

The Lamu region, which includes popular tourist beach destination Lamu Island, lies close to the Somali frontier and has suffered frequent attacks, often carried out with roadside bombs.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
