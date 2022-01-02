US President Joe Biden has reassured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington "will respond decisively" if Russia moves to invade its pro-Western neighbour, the White House said in a statement.

With a Russian military buildup on Ukraine's borders, Biden "made clear" to Zelenskyy during a phone call that the "United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The show of US support for Ukraine comes days after Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences if Moscow launches a military invasion.

In his call with Zelenskyy, Biden also stressed Washington's commitment "to the principle of 'nothing about you without you,'" in an apparent reference to the need to include Ukraine in negotiations about its own future.

READ MORE:Biden, Putin hold call to ease tense Ukraine standoff

Zelenskyy appreciates 'unwavering support'

Zelenskyy tweeted afterwards that he appreciated the United States' "unwavering support" and that the call "proves the special nature" of the two countries' relationship.

"Joint actions of Ukraine, the US and partners in keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation ... were discussed," he said.

High-ranking US and Russian officials are due to sit down on January 9 and 10 in Geneva to discuss the crisis.

Earlier this week, Biden spoke to Putin, the two leaders' second conversation by phone in three weeks as tensions mount over Ukraine.

Discussing the call with Putin on Friday, Biden said: "I'm not going to negotiate here in public, but we made it clear he cannot – I'll emphasise, cannot – invade Ukraine."