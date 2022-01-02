Indian authorities have launched an investigation into an app in which hundreds of Muslim women were listed for “auction” using photos taken from their social media accounts without their permission.

The Delhi police registered a case after getting a complaint from journalist Ismat Ara, whose name is listed on the Bulli Bai app.

Journalist and human rights lawyer Mariya Salim also found out on Sunday that her name was listed on the Bulli Bai app.

Hundreds of images of Muslim women were uploaded to the app on the open software development site GitHub, and users were asked to take part in an "auction."

Ongoing targeting