About 30 headstones at a Muslim cemetery in the northwestern German city of Iserlohn have been damaged, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday or early Saturday, according to a statement by prosecutors and the Hagen police department.

Authorities issued an appeal for information from anyone who witnessed the vandalism or has information that could help the investigation.

The attack comes amid a worrying rise in anti-Muslim crimes in Germany in recent years.

READ MORE:Is Germany's targeting of Turkish groups motivated by anti-Muslim bigotry?

‘Sick anti-Islamic mentality’

Separately, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed "sorrow" about the incident.