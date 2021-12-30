Despite two months passing since the election in Iraq, no significant progress has been made towards forming government. The Sadrist Bloc, led by firebrand Shia leader Moqtada Al Sadr, claimed victory by securing 73 seats, while the pro-Iran Fatah Alliance obtained only 17 seats of 329-seat-parliament.

Sadr wants to establish a "national majority government" - a bloc must have over half of seats in parliament - calling on Iran-backed militias to disarm if they want to join.

Pro-Iranians support a "consensus government" in which most parties will be included and government members would be responsible to their leaders first, then to the prime minister. Fears about the exclusion of pro-Iranians from the new government is deepening uncertainty.

In the new order established in Iraq after 2003, Shias – almost 60 percent of the population – are the primary decision makers in politics.

Along with the ethnic and sectarian quota system, the presidency was allocated to the Kurds, the prime ministry to the Shia and the position of parliament speaker to the Sunnis.

The allocation of the executive position to Shia leaders opens up space for Iran in Iraqi politics. While governments are headed by Shias, the laws give the task of forming the government primarily to the largest bloc.

Sadr is committed to forming a "national majority government" that is also compatible with his "nationalist agenda," which goes against both Iranian domination and the US presence.

The Taqaddum Coalition and Azm Alliance have already agreed to form a Sunni bloc that is expected to support Sadr. Along with Sunnis, support of the Kurdish party KDP, which secured 31 seats, gives Sadr enough of a majority to form the government.

The potential support of another Kurdish party, the PUK, which has 17 seats, would further strengthen Sadr's hand. Some smaller Shia groups and the Iraqi Turkmen Front are also likely to join Sadr's majority government. In that scenario, pro-Iranian groups could be completely excluded from government.

Consensus?

National consensus governments, since 2005, have corrupted the domestic political system and allowed for outsized Iranian influence in Iraq. The government that Sadr established with pro-Iranians in 2018 was overthrown after mass protests against corruption and Iranian influence.

Pro-Iranian militias were condemned for their brutality resulting in the deaths of 600 protesters. Because of growing Iranian influence and domestic opposition to consensus governments, Sadr has no intention of establish such a government even if it means he sits in the opposition.