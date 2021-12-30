Four Sudanese have been shot dead after security forces opened fire on a protest against the October 25 coup in the city of Omdurman.

"We call on doctors to come to the Arbain hospital in Omdurman because the putschists are using live rounds against protesters and preventing ambulances from reaching them," the pro-democracy Doctors' Committee said late on Thursday.

Their plea was posted on social media accounts of Sudanese living abroad as authorities had severed domestic and international phone lines.

Web monitoring group NetBlocks said mobile internet services were also cut.

Saudi television Al-Arabiya said several of its journalists had been wounded in an attack by security forces on its Khartoum office.

Nevertheless, tens of thousands of protesters braved tear gas chanting "no to military rule" as they marched in rallies in several part of Sudan demanding a transition to a civilian government.

'Revolution continues'