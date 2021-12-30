Ethiopian lawmakers have approved a bill to establish a commission for national dialogue.

The Federal Parliamentary Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favour on Wednesday with 287 votes for, 13 votes against and one abstention.

"The commission's establishment will pave the way for national consensus and keep the integrity of the country," the bill said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has promised to create such a commission to establish a common ground on contentious issues.

The National Dialogue Commission, however, will not at this stage engage with rebels of the Tigray Peoples' Liberation Front (TPLF) or the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), both of which are fighting the federal army and have been declared terrorist organisations by the government of the East African nation.

Some government officials have said specifically that the new commission will not be engaging in talks with the Tigray organisation.

The 11-member commission is tasked with facilitating "an inclusive dialogue and reconciliation process that would heal wounds, build a consensus on key issues and help the country to solve its complex problems," the bill added.

'Inadequate attempt' of solving political crisis