The French government announced that in a matter of days, it would seek to dissolve the state-backed French Council of Muslim Worship (CFCM) created almost 20 years ago.

Founded in 2003 by the then French Interior Minister Nicholas Sarkozy, the CFCM, from its inception, has been a controversial body with no legal standing but acts as a conduit between the French state and its Muslim population.

Now the government of President Emmanuel Macron is calling for its dissolution because it says the body has been "completely paralysed" and unable to do the government's bidding.

It accuses the body of posing in front of cameras to remind people that Islam was "a religion of peace and love" instead of talking about the government's talking points on Islam, including alleged radicalisation and extremism.

The new body that the government aims to replace CFCM with will be called the "forum of Islam in France."

Macron's right-wing Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wants the new body to remain uninfluenced by foreign governments and to show an active commitment to the state ideology of secularism.

Rayan Freschi, a legal jurist in France and a researcher at the British-based human rights organisation CAGE, says that the French state wants to enjoy a monopoly of influence over its Muslim citizens.

"They're trying to establish a community whose leaders are fully submitted to the State's ideology," says Freschi speaking to TRT World.

The state wants to ensure that there is "no faith inspired political dissent," adds Freschi.

The attempt to replace CFCM with the new body is a recognition that the first attempt was "indeed a failure and this is a second shot," says Freschi, the difference this time he adds is that "it's way more organised."

Unlike their counterparts amongst other faiths in France, a test will be applied to French Muslim leaders under the new scheme.